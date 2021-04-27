Repligen (RGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $220.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

