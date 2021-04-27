RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Up 13,700.0% in April

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 13,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RSASF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. RESAAS Services has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

