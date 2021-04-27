Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

