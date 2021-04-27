Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE: AAV) recently:

4/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50.

4/14/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75.

4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$3.00.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:AAV remained flat at $C$3.22 on Tuesday. 660,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,216. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

