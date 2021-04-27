Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AltaGas (ATGFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AltaGas (OTCMKTS: ATGFF):

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.50 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.