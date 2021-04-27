Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canfor Pulp Products (CFX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE: CFX):

4/23/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

3/3/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

3/1/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

2/26/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.

2/26/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.94 million and a P/E ratio of -27.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.70.

Get Canfor Pulp Products Inc alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.