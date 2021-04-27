Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canfor Pulp Products (CFX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE: CFX):
- 4/23/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00.
- 3/3/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00.
- 3/1/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.94 million and a P/E ratio of -27.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.70.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
