Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CSX (CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/21/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CSX stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

