Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

