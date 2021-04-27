Research Analysts Set Expectations for LafargeHolcim Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for LafargeHolcim in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LafargeHolcim’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HCMLY opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

