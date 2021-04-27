Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (BZLFY, CMMC, CPPMF, FINMY, POST, QBR.B, TCS, TKFTF, TSLA, VTWRF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 27th:

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Post (NYSE:POST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $119.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Post Holdings’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the stock might derail in the near term. We note that the company’s Foodservice segment is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-induced reduced away-from-home food demand. Soft demand across restaurants has been hindering sales in Foodservice unit. Notably, revenues in this segment slumped 15.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Apart from this, Post Holdings is witnessing strained gross margin, which contracted 120 basis points in the first quarter. Nonetheless, gains from strategic buyouts as well as sturdy performance in BellRing Brands and Weetabix units have been acting as upsides for the company. In fact, strong performance across most segments along with pandemic-led higher retail demand trends boosted the top line in the first quarter.”

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS). They issued an outperform rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $262.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wayfair is suffering from mounting investment expenses. The company is aggressively investing in international regions. Although these investments will bolster Wayfair’s international presence, they are also likely to hinder its margin expansion. Nevertheless, the company’s strengthening direct retail business across the United States and international regions remains a positive. Further, the company stays confident about growth prospects in markets, namely, Canada, U.K. and Germany as it has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, increasing advertising expenditures are concerns. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giant poses threat to the company’s market position. Also, rising advertising expenses are risks.”

