Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (MONDY, MPGPF, MRCC, MRVI, MRWSY, MSA, MSEX, NEPT, NET, NEWT)

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $234.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

