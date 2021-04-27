Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 27th (ACA, ACB, ACC, ADUS, ALTA, ARTL, ATU, CPX, GDOT, HVRRY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 27th:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) was upgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$40.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Dot's shares have outperformed its industry in a year, partly due to consecutive earnings beat in the last four quarters. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Its banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing quickly, contributing to GDV and active card growth. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality.”

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. The firm currently has $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

