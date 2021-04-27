Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dnb Asa (DNHBY)

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS: DNHBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – Dnb Asa had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/20/2021 – Dnb Asa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Dnb Asa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/14/2021 – Dnb Asa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Dnb Asa had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/8/2021 – Dnb Asa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2021 – Dnb Asa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Dnb Asa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Dnb Asa stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

