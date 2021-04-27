Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE: LIF):

  • 4/27/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.
  • 4/21/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/12/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$45.00.
  • 4/6/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$38.00.
  • 3/22/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was given a new C$38.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00.
  • 3/5/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

LIF stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.24. 314,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.57. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.53 and a 1 year high of C$42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.