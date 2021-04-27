Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE: LIF):

4/27/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.

4/21/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$45.00.

4/6/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$38.00.

3/22/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was given a new C$38.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

3/5/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

LIF stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.24. 314,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.57. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.53 and a 1 year high of C$42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

