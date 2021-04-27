Reserve Rights (RSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126.29 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $126.29 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.00793890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.47 or 0.08192674 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.