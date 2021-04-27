ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.