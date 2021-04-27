Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.30

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.30 and last traded at C$20.46, with a volume of 107479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.72.

A number of research firms have commented on RFP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.40.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.9099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.