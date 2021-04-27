Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $363,233.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $363,233.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00066637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.78 or 0.00824143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.39 or 0.08033234 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

