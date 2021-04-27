Restart Energy MWAT Reaches Market Cap of $14.54 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $320,424.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

MWAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

