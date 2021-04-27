Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

