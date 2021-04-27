Retail Value (RVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Retail Value to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

