Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Evergy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Evergy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

