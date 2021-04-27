Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.