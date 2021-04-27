Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 279,335 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of The Wendy’s worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

