Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

