Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350,690 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Commercial Metals worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

