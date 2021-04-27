Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.58 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,070,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.93. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

