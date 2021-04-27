Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.67 Million Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.78% of OneWater Marine worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956 in the last quarter.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

