Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234,435 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $109.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

