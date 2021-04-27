Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

