Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.05 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.