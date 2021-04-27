Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.17 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $145,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

