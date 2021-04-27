Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,050 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

