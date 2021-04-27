Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Murphy USA worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.53.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

