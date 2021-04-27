Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,510 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,270,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $389.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $180.96 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

