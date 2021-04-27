Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 146,804 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 206.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,804 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Xerox worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRX opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

