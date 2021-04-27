Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 8,210 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of PNM Resources worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

