Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $65,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 14.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $1,413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Snap-on by 16.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,994 shares of company stock worth $11,279,663. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

