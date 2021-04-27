Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

