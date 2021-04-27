Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 124,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45,525 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 94,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 25,866.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

