Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,967 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

