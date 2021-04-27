Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,220 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.22.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $413.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $426.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

