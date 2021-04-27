Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 28,604 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

