Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,133 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,054,522,000 after acquiring an additional 232,138 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $142,590,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

