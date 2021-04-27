Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,819 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in FMC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

