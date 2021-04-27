Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,902 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $98.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.