Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 54,140 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Wingstop worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.59.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

