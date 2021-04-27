Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,077 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $66.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

