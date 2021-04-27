Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,557 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

