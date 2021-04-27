Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,165 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Shares of MAS opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. Masco Co. has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

